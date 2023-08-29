FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County appeals a ruling from a judge that said it violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger brought this lawsuit against the county. She says the county violated FOIA by not rescheduling a February criminal justice coordinating committee meeting when it was being held virtually over Zoom, and the program suddenly stopped supporting webinars.

The county also didn’t record that meeting. Judge Mark Hewett ruled in Coger’s favor and ordered the county to pay her attorney’s fees and costs which totaled a little more than $54,000. Coger received notice from her attorney on August 29 that the county has now officially appealed the ruling.

She says it could take at least a year for the appeal to make its way through the court system. The county says it has no comment right now while this litigation is still pending.