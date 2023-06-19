FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American Rescue Plan funds designated for non-government organizations are still sitting in the hands of the Washington County Quorum Court.

During Thursday’s meeting, a plan to give local nonprofits American Rescue Plan Act funds failed to get enough votes.

Quorum court members will have the chance to vote on the ordinance again next month.

Washington County received $46 million in ARPA funds.

The county hired an outside company for $35,000 to vet every nonprofit applying for the funds. Then through many quorum court meetings, it was decided around $600,000 of that money could benefit 12 local nonprofits.

Here are the organizations chosen:

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, $100,000

Area Agency on Aging – Fayetteville, $87,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities – Arkoma, $70,681

Fayetteville Lions Club, $70,000

Responder 1st Assistance Program, $60,000

Area Agency on Aging – Farmington, $48,000

Area Agency on Aging – Elkins, $41,000

Area Agency on Aging – Prairie Grove, $30,000

Area Agency on Aging – Lincoln, $25,000

Washington County Historical Society, $23,000

Credit Counseling of Arkansas, $10,000

Magdalene Serenity House, $33,436

Justice of the Peace Shawndra Washington said the quorum court gave its word to fund the nonprofits.

“It is a very small percentage of the money that we can use to help these organizations, who literally kept people alive in our county during the pandemic, and so I hope we don’t spend a lot of time or any additional time kicking this can down the road,” said Washington during the meeting Thursday. “I hope we don’t spend any additional time trying to create other hurdles and hoops for people to jump through. This is the time for us to do what we said that we were going to do.”

JP Lisa Ecke said they made no such commitment.

“We’re going to take care of county services first, specifically the Emergency Operations Center with Director Luther at the helm and then go from there,” said Ecke at that meeting.

Greg Dawson is the president of one of the county’s designated recipients, Responder 1st Assistance Program. He said the ARPA funds would allow them to host more free seminars that provide therapy for the traumatic events and everyday stress our local first responders are put under.

Dawson said the quorum court’s decision is disappointing since they won’t be able to raise that much money on their own.

At the meeting, other JPs who voted down the ordinance said they’d like to use the ARPA funds to fund affordable housing solutions.

JP Coleman Taylor doesn’t like the precedent that approving the allocation of these funds to nonprofits would set.

“Every one of these entities, no doubt they’re doing great work and deserve as much funding as each of us can get them from our own back pocket, but the picking of winners and losers, it’s not government’s job,” said Taylor at the meeting.

Now, nonprofit leaders like Dawson are hoping JPs will change their minds when they vote again on the ordinance next month.

“It’s very important to us, so we’ll keep trying,” said Dawson.