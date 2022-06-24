SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Children’s Safety Center on June 24 broke ground on a new facility.

Its new Springdale home will be 15,000 square feet, three times the size of its current space. More room will help the center serve its growing employee and client base.

“Our team has grown we have seen an increase in the number of children we’re every year so our next step was more space,” executive director Elizabeth Shackelford said.

Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson was on hand for the groundbreaking.