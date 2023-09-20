FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second bidding process for the Washington County Jail expansion is now closed.

At the end of August, the county ended its contract with the company out of Memphis Tennessee it had hired to build the jail.

One reason for that is to find a local construction firm and to get more diverse options to choose from. The initial bids also came in over budget.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins says the county received four proposals. He says he feels optimistic about them.

“With this new local participation, we think we’re seeing some efficiency,” Deakins said. “We want to bid out this entire project so we can ensure that we’re getting the sheriff’s department what it needs down there at the detention center.”

Deakins says they will interview these four candidates next week and hope to have one selected by the end of October. The goal is to break ground on the jail expansion by January 1.