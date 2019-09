WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A collision on Interstate 49 is causing traffic delays.

The collision happened about 5:40 p.m. on mile-marker 63.1 on I-49 in Fayetteville, according to Arkansas State Police.

Southbound lanes around the mile-marker are temporarily closed. Detours are encouraged, according to police.

No fatalities nor injuries have been reported.