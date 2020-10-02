Washington County Commission to live-stream election day vote counting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you are skeptical about voting with an absentee ballot because you are worried about voter fraud, the Washington County Commission says don’t be.

Commissioner Jennifer Price said you have the option to watch the entire process from when your ballots get into the hands of election staff.

She said while her team is canvassing the ballots not only will there be poll watchers but the entire process will be live streamed.

“When we’re canvassing the absentee ballots we’re strictly just looking at the voter’s statement, the voter application, making sure all of that matches so that we can approve that ballot to be counted,” she said.

Price said the process of actually counting the ballots on election day at the courthouse will also be live-streamed.