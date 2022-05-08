WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County could implement a mental health court to help keep people who have a mental illness and committed a crime out of jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said people would get mental health treatment as part of the program. If they successfully complete the program, their records would be expunged.

“To get them back on the right track to get them the treatment they need, the treatment they deserve, ” Durrett said.

Durrett said the mental health court could have a trickle down effect in the county.

“If you can keep that crime that they’ve committed from hampering their future in getting a job and moving forward with their life, I think the community benefits,” Durrett said.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is working on what exactly the court would look like. Durrett said the next steps would be finding funding, connecting with a treatment facility and figuring out who would supervise it.