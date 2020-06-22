Washington County continues to have lower testing rates than Benton county

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Nate Smith addressed it at the briefing on Monday. He said the two counties function as a unit.

He said all that matters right now is making sure testing is available to the people who live there.

“Although there are specific populations within those counties and we’ve certainly have had some targeted outreach to our Latino community, to our Marshallese community. Those have been more important to us than specifically balancing it out across county lines.” Dr. Smith said.

