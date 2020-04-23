Washington County Coroner talks minority COVID-19 deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County’s Coroner expressed concerns about local minority populations dying from COVID-19.

So far of the four COVID-19 related deaths Coroner Roger Morris has seen, two of them were Oklahomans, but two Washington County residents were minorities.

He said one belonged to the Marshallese community and the other was of Hispanic descent.

Morris worries the language barrier could make these communities more susceptible to getting the virus.

“It worries me that with such a tight-knit community, of these individuals that it can spread very rapidly,” Morris said.

Morris said the county is doing its part in ensuring minority communities are taken care of by providing them with resources like hand sanitizer.