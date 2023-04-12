WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An attempted murder trial for a man charged with stabbing a Washington County courthouse employee has been delayed so that the defendant can undergo a mental evaluation.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a probation officer on June 28, 2022. He reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

On April 11, Washington County circuit court judge Joanna Taylor signed an order pushing back Seward’s next court appearance. The trial has been continued multiple times.

“The Court finds that a mental evaluation has not been completed,” she wrote in scheduling a status hearing for June 13. The court ordered evaluations for criminal responsibility and fitness to proceed in August, 2022.

Seward is charged with attempted capital murder and battery in the third degree. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.