Washington County COVID-19 deaths in August close to surpassing numbers from same month in 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths.

Washington County Coroner Robert Morris reported the numbers to the Fayetteville Board of Heath on August 11.

He said last year, 26 deaths were reported in August.

This year, 24 deaths have been reported less than two weeks into the month.

The news of one of those deaths came in as he gave his report.

“When we started this meeting, we were at 23, and I just sent one of my deputies to pick up another one. So, we’re at 24,” Morris said. “That’s how quick it happens.”

Morris said the youngest death reported this year was 29 years old.

He says this weekend, the county had to use the new morgue trailer to store bodies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers