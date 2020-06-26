Washington County COVID-19 testing average lower than Benton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County COVID-19 testing average is lower than in Benton County.

In Benton County 1,200 residents are being tested per 10,000, but in Washington County that dips quite a bit.

About 625 residents are being tested per every 10,000.

Gov. Hutchinson said residents in both counties have the same access to testing.

He explains what other reasons could be causing the difference.

“It could be that people for whatever reason are not going in to get tested, maybe they aren’t pushing it that much,” he said. “That could be part of the language challenges, the cultural challenges in some of the community and so we want to look at that more carefully.”

A CDC team is in Northwest Arkansas to help the state develop ways to better monitor the virus.

The governor said he looks forward to hearing their recommendations.