SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County sent a letter to Ozark Regional Transit on Dec. 8, informing ORT executive director Joel Gardner that rural bus route funding was being cut in 2024.

Judge Patrick Deakins’ letter stated that county operations resulted in “dramatic cost increases over the past year” that resulted in the cutting of the nearly $23,000 expenditure.

“This has placed enormous pressure on our finite taxpayer funds,” Deakins wrote. “We are faced with the stark reality of making difficult financial decisions to ensure that we are meeting our constitutional and statutory obligations to the citizens of Washington County.”

Gardner said he was disappointed by the letter.

“It’s only $22,970 on an annual basis that comes in from the county,” Gardner said. “I hate to minimize $22,000, but compared to a $3.4 million budget, it’s not a whole heck of a lot.”

Gardner said these budget cuts won’t affect bus routes in the urbanized areas of Fayetteville and Springdale, preserving ORT’s fixed routes, on-demand transit and routes originating and ending in urbanized areas.

According to ORT data, through November of this year, there were 4,658 trips made to rural areas. Only two were outside rural areas of Fayetteville and Springdale and both went to Johnson.

Gardner said he’s worried about what that means for riders who rely on ORT as their only source of transportation.

“When you look at it from our standpoint: $3.4 million vs. $22,970; it’s not a very big percentage, and it is something we can work around and how to do without that level of business,” Gardner said. “From the rider’s standpoint, it could be everything.”

Sarah Moore, the executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform, stated in an email that she wants the Washington County Quorum Court to reconsider the decision. She claims these budget cuts can impact the already overcrowded population at the Washington County Detention Center.

“One of the biggest reasons listed by those that have failed to make it to court is that they do not have a ride to court,” Moore stated in an email. “Do we really want to create another hurdle for those needing to get to court from unincorporated cities?”

Gardner said he and his staff have communicated with people who ride the rural routes at least once a week to inform them that the services will not be receiving funding in 2024.

Gardner will continue to be in communication with the county, he said.

“It doesn’t stop us from still communicating with the county saying, ‘Are you sure this is what you want to have happen? Are you sure in 2024 you don’t want to make a change? Are you sure in 2025 you don’t want to continue the service?'” Gardner said. “We will do our best to continue to support the people that have these ridership needs.”

Gardner said you should contact your Washington County Justice of the Peace if you have concerns about the decision to cut ORT’s rural transit funds.