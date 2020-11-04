Washington County Election Results
Washington County Democrats host small, virtual party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Democrats hosted a small party for Democrats who won their race.

That party also included a Zoom invite to anyone who wanted to join virtually.

Several Republican incumbents did keep their seats across the state.

The chair of the Washington County Democrats Debbie Winters responded to the results saying there is hope for the party in the future.

“I think one of the keys is registering new voters as for the democrats, we looked at some data from the primary and we had about a third of the people we registered actually voted for democrats,” Winters said.

Winters said the pandemic slowed down the groups efforts to register new voters.

