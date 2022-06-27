WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 27, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced that Detective William Mason graduated from the National Forensic Academy (NFA).

Detective Mason, a 21-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, recently graduated from the 58th Session of the University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy. According to a press release, he is the third person from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to attend the program.

With limited capacity for each session, admission to the NFA is highly competitive, and there is a waiting list of applicants for future sessions. Mason was one of twenty-nine law enforcement crime scene investigators who attended the 58th Session of the National Forensic Academy, which is “an intensive 10-week training program designed to meet the needs of law enforcement agencies in evidence identification, collection, and preservation.”

The NFA is offered in-residence, utilizing a curriculum developed by leading forensic practitioners from across the United States. Participants are challenged in the various disciplines through classroom instruction, lab activities, and field practicums in the specialized courses.

Academy participants complete written and in-class competency exams to demonstrate mastery of the subject areas. The goal of the Academy is to prepare the crime scene investigator to recognize key elements and to improve the process of evidence recovery and submission.