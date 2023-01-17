WEDINGTON WOODS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pauletta Miller, 81, is presumed to have died in the fire. Her husband made it out.

The sheriff’s office says the body was not identifiable due to how badly it was burned and was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab with her son’s DNA for positive identification.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no information about how the fire started, but it does not suspect foul play at this time.

The sheriff’s office says it will not have any more information until it receives the results from the state crime lab, which it says normally takes several months.