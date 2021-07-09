Washington County Detention Center experiencing uptick in COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File image of the coronavirus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Detention Center is experiencing an increase in new COVID-19 cases among detainees.

According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there are eight cases in a quarantined new intake block.

The sheriff’s office says none of the positive cases are from the general population blocks. All eight cases are from the new intake, quarantined blocks.

Detainees who have completed a 14-day quarantine and receive a negative COVID-19 test result are placed in general population.

The sheriff’s office says 51.2% of its current population is fully vaccinated and 8% are partially vaccinated.

None of the new positives were fully vaccinated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says its medical provider says none of the new positive cases are from the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers