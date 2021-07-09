Washington County Detention Center experiencing uptick in COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Detention Center is experiencing an increase in new COVID-19 cases among detainees.

According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there are eight cases in a quarantined new intake block.

The sheriff’s office says none of the positive cases are from the general population blocks. All eight cases are from the new intake, quarantined blocks.

Detainees who have completed a 14-day quarantine and receive a negative COVID-19 test result are placed in general population.

The sheriff’s office says 51.2% of its current population is fully vaccinated and 8% are partially vaccinated.

None of the new positives were fully vaccinated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says its medical provider says none of the new positive cases are from the Delta variant.