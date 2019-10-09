At the jail, there are 710 beds, and inmates that don't have beds sleep on the floor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Detention Center remains overcrowded.

There are more than 730 inmates detained at the jail. They face petty crimes such public intoxication to the most serious crime – homicide.

To curtail overcrowding, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder has partnered with “The Bail Project”, which has paid bond for nearly 50 people since August.

Helder has proposed a jail expansion in the pat, but justices of the peace said they’d prefer to see alternatives to incarceration explored before they consider an expansion.

An expansion to the was quoted at $8 million.