FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County approved a $19.8 million budget for a COVID-19 mitigation plan in its detention center.

Judge Patrick Deakins of Washington County said there will be a new wing to serve as a quarantine housing unit, while Sheriff Jay Cantrell added that the inmate intake center will be in need of spatial renovations.

“Somebody that comes in may be positive and may be asymptomatic sitting beside somebody that’s about to be released that we’ve worked hard to keep healthy and safe while they’re in jail,” Cantrell said. “And now they’re exposed, and as they leave the jail, they’re taking (COVID-19) with them.”

As of right now, Cantrell said he is unsure just how many of the quarantine cells will be built, but he hopes to get 10 “of those 10, 12 or 14-bed cells and then maybe some” 16-bed cells.

According to a release, the detention center will expand its space in courtrooms, add beds in its medical room and increase classroom space to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 for its officers and detainees.

As of Nov. 15, there were 48 detainees with the virus at the detention center, according to a detention center spokesperson. Cantrell said the current COVID-19 isolation system, which utilizes bigger cell per-person capacities, adds stress on inmates.

“We might have 50 people in a 32-person cell block,” Cantrell said. “When you get overcrowded like that, the tensions are high. Some people are sleeping on the floor, not enough bunks to go around, so tensions are high.”

There will also be added storage space in the detention center’s refrigerator and freezer, the release states. Cantrell said serving over 2,000 meals a day to detainees required the extra space.

Deakins said the safety measures that will be implemented will not only help in the limiting of COVID-19 in the immediate future but can be used in the event of other outbreaks.

“Regardless of if it’s COVID or another pandemic that we might face, this jail mitigation will solve many of the issues we’re seeing as best we can,” Deakins said. “Once again, result in safer facilities for officers and detainees.”

Deakins said the county expects the project to take at least 18 months and hopes to start the construction early in January 2024. He said he projects the mitigation plan to be completed sometime in 2025.