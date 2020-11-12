Washington County Election Commission help voters with provisional ballots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission met today to help voters with provisional ballots.

The meeting allowed voters with provisional ballots to come and argue why their ballot should count.

Most voters hadn’t registered to vote in Washington County or registered late.

“Typically we don’t see voters show up. Our main goal definitely is whenever a voter votes a provisional ballot for not being registered to vote is to make sure we get them registered to vote for future elections,” said Jennifer Price, Washington County dir. of elections.

At the meeting, the commission continued canvassing military ballots and discussed certifying the election.