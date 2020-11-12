Washington County Election Commission help voters with provisional ballots

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission met today to help voters with provisional ballots.

The meeting allowed voters with provisional ballots to come and argue why their ballot should count.

Most voters hadn’t registered to vote in Washington County or registered late.

“Typically we don’t see voters show up. Our main goal definitely is whenever a voter votes a provisional ballot for not being registered to vote is to make sure we get them registered to vote for future elections,” said Jennifer Price, Washington County dir. of elections.

At the meeting, the commission continued canvassing military ballots and discussed certifying the election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers