Washington County election commission looks to improve future elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This year’s election was unlike any other a historic turnout for voters despite the country navigating a pandemic.

Now local counties are looking ahead to next year’s elections.

With special elections just a few months away, the Washington County election commission discussed what improvements can be made on the legislative level to help Arkansans at the polls and those voting absentee.

Director Jennifer Price said some of the changes made due to the pandemic could be helpful in the future.

“This year the governor gave us an extra week by signing an executive order, we’d like to see that made into a permanent change for the general and the primary,” she said.

Cross said this is the first step in the state-wide process. Other counties will share ideas on changes they’d like to see and present them to legislatures in hopes those will become law.

