FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission met on September 7 to prep for Fayetteville’s upcoming special election.

The Ward 1 Position 1 seat on the Fayetteville City Council was left empty after former council member Sonia Harvey moved out of the ward which voters will choose to replace.

The purpose of the meeting was to approve ballots, determine polling places and finalize the list of poll workers for the election.

Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price says public meetings are important to maintain transparency.

“Voters want to know what is going on, how elections are run, and then find out where you can vote,” Price said. “Look at a sample ballot, you know, what goes into building the election before the voters actually get to the polls on Election Day.”

The Washington County Election Commission website lists David Phillips, S Robert Smith, Robert Stafford and Katherine Sager as candidates in the race. The special election is set for November 14.