Washington County election commission meets to certify primary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission met to certify the March 3 preferential primary.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said the judicial general, annual school election, and three special elections were also certified at the meeting.

Price said that the state requires the certification to be signed by the commission and that this wraps up the March 3 election cycle.

“We will file the appropriate documents with the County Clerk’s office with the different cities and then of course with the Secretary of State’s office and then certain candidates will then be sworn in,” Price said.

Price said that the Election Commission will start preparing for the November election in July.