Washington County Election Commission offers public opportunity to give input on redistricting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is allowing residents to give their opinion on redistricting the county.

The commission voted to advance proposed map 7 which will redraw voting precincts and justice of the peace lines.

Residents can make comments on this plan on November 22 and 30 at the Washington County Courthouse.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price says proposals like these are reviewed closely due to how long the new lines will last.

“We want to make sure we take our time and make sure that it’s done correctly because these maps will last for 10 years,” Price said.

More information and maps can be found on Washington County’s website.