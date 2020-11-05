Washington County Election Commission reviews provisional ballots

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is reviewing hundreds of provisional ballots.

At last count, almost 900 people have voted in the general election with a provisional ballot but decided to vote in person instead, those who showed up to the polls without an ID, or for anyone who said they registered to vote, but election staff could not find proof.

According to the Washington County Election Commission, 309 ballots have been denied so far while 572 have been accepted.

For all of the absentees that were cast as provisional because they requested absentee but voted in person, as long as we never received their original absentee ballot, then their original ballot will cast. Anyone who was unable to show ID at the polls but were able to confirm that they were registered to vote, those ballots will be able to be counted as well. The large stack of no’s typically falls into that they’re not registered to vote in Washington County or not registered to vote at all.

Jennifer Price, director of elections at Washington County

The election commission will meet tomorrow, November 6, at 2 p.m. to sort through military absentee ballots and leftover provisional ballots.

Anyone who voted provisionally will get a letter that lets them know if their vote did not count and why.

Accepted ballots will then be included in the results and then a final certification will happen next Friday, November 13 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Biden addresses reporters Thursday afternoon

Not for Publication /

Trump campaign holds press conference in Las Vegas

News /

'I'm proud.' Springdale's first minority city council member reflects on making history, adds there's work to be done

News /

Riot declared, National Guard called to downtown Portland

Video /

Washington County Election Commission reviews provisional ballots

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers