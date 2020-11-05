Washington County Election Commission reviews provisional ballots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is reviewing hundreds of provisional ballots.

At last count, almost 900 people have voted in the general election with a provisional ballot but decided to vote in person instead, those who showed up to the polls without an ID, or for anyone who said they registered to vote, but election staff could not find proof.

According to the Washington County Election Commission, 309 ballots have been denied so far while 572 have been accepted.

For all of the absentees that were cast as provisional because they requested absentee but voted in person, as long as we never received their original absentee ballot, then their original ballot will cast. Anyone who was unable to show ID at the polls but were able to confirm that they were registered to vote, those ballots will be able to be counted as well. The large stack of no’s typically falls into that they’re not registered to vote in Washington County or not registered to vote at all. Jennifer Price, director of elections at Washington County

The election commission will meet tomorrow, November 6, at 2 p.m. to sort through military absentee ballots and leftover provisional ballots.

Anyone who voted provisionally will get a letter that lets them know if their vote did not count and why.

Accepted ballots will then be included in the results and then a final certification will happen next Friday, November 13 at 1 p.m.