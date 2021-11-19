Washington County employees to receive premium pay

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court votes unanimously to give additional premium pay to county employees.

The county will use around $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the one-time bonuses.

It will go to all county employees for essential work between April 20th, 2020 and October 17 of 2021, and will be calculated as a $3 per hour retroactive bonus.

The quorum court says employees have earned the bonus for their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses are in addition to those already approved for employees of the Washington County Detention Center.