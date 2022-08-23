WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.

For decades people have been coming out to the Washington County Fair to enjoy the food and the rides, and to celebrate our local agriculture.

“All these kids work all year round to bring these animals to show to people and educate about the agriculture industry,” said Chloe Hillian who is showing dairy cattle this year.

It’s also the largest county fair in the state.

This year’s fair will have more vendors than in years past, including 22 food trucks. You can even participate in a fair food competition and vote for your favorite by scanning the food truck’s QR code.

Although for many, the county fair gives kids an opportunity to show off their livestock they’ve worked so hard on.

“I’ve been doing it ever since I was five. I absolutely love agriculture and love my animals. You really just build a special bond with them. Just being able to show everyone here your animals, is just an honor,” said Lauren Horn, who is showing beef cattle this year.

Admission is $5 cash and $7.50 if you’re using a credit card. Kids under five get in free.

You can head out to the Washington County Fairgrounds every day through Saturday, August 27. For more information, check out the fair’s website here.