Washington County Fairgrounds will operate as a COVID testing site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Fairgrounds will soon be a COVID -19 testing site.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is working with the CDC and other in the community to get it up and running by February 2.

It will offer PCR testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The NWA Council says it will post a link to register for tests on its website and social media pages when it’s available.

To find out where other vaccination clinics are, you can click here to view the NWA Council’s vaccine calendar.