WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 10, Washington County brought more sexual assault charges against a Northwest Arkansas endocrinologist.

On June 8, Dr. Adam Maass, 51, of Cave Springs, was arrested on second-degree sexual assault charges in Benton County.

Washington County followed suit, filing two new counts of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony. The June 10 Felony Information filing was submitted in the Circuit Court of Washington County by Matt Durrett, prosecuting attorney in the 4th judicial district and Courtney Cassidy, deputy prosecuting attorney.

The filing states that “on or about November 3, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion.” The second charge alleges that Maass did the same with a different victim “on or between October 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.” The two charges are in addition to the one Maass was arrested for in Benton County.

In that initial case, the Cave Springs Police Department received a complaint in February 2022 that Maass allegedly touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam. Since 2007, seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board.

The medical board suspended his license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”

Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass. On June 9, Maass appeared in Benton County Circuit Court and was released on a $50,000 bond.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Maass’ attorney, who had no comment on the new charges.