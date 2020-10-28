countdown
Washington County gets high-speed ballot-counting machine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new resource in Washington County to count absentee ballots quicker.

The high-speed absentee ballot county machine is called a 450.

Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission says staff will test the machine before its put to use on the morning of election day.

“We’ve got a test deck that we run through it just to make sure that everything counts correctly on it,” she said

Price says this machine is faster than staff manually feeding ballots into the DS200 which she says will help ensure the county does have absentee ballot numbers on election night.

