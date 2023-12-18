FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County government has been under a cyber attack since December 15.

County communications director Tad Sours says there were more than 14,000 attempts to log into the county’s computer systems on December 15 alone. Sours says there were more than 17,000 attempts on December 16 and more than 33,000 attempts on December 17.

Sours says the cyber attack is still underway, but all attempts have been blocked so far. The attacks are called dictionary attacks.

A dictionary attack is a method of breaking into a password-protected computer or network.

Sours says the attack doesn’t necessarily mean someone is looking to exploit information.

“It’s not the information they are trying to get. So, a .gov website or email is extremely secure. So, if they were to get through, they are trying to gain that level of trust so that they can send out malware, spam, etcetera,” Sours said.