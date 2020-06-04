Washington County has most COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is the number one county in Arkansas for new COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement during today’s daily COVID-19 update.

He said of the 358 new positive cases overnight, 111 are in Washington County.

Benton County trails close behind with 92 positive cases.

In total the Northwest Arkansas region accounts for over 65% of total new cases.

The governor said we’re experiencing the first wave in our area.

“Statewide, if you look at the numbers we had one peak in April, they didn’t have really a peak, and now they are peaking here in June,” he said.

The Governor attributes the spike in Northwest Arkansas to more testing.