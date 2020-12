FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County health officials lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris received his shot Friday and says that he is thankful for it.

And Doctor Marti Sharkey, a city health officer for the city of Fayetteville, received her COVID-19 vaccine yesterday as well.

Dr. Sharkey expressed the shot was safe and hopes others in the community will follow suit.