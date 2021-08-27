Washington County Jail accepts mask donation after father speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Washington County Jail has now accepted a mask donation from the father of a person in jail.

Randall Goodwin came to KNWA/FOX24 as a last ditch effort to try and get the jail to accept his mask donation. Goodwin said he tired to get help through Washington County Sheriff’s Office leadership and even tried calling the lieutenant governor and governor’s office to get help.

Jail leaders originally said they couldn’t accept them because they were all different patterns, and that the masks would be destroyed in their industrial grade washers.

But after our story aired, Goodwin said the jail finally accepted his masks.

However, after being told there weren’t enough masks for everyone, he realized his fight isn’t over.

“I was on such a high because they accepted them and if we can save one life, it’s all worth it,” he said. “And then it just crashed when they said there were only 290 events when Walmart told us they donated about 700.”

Goodwin said he’s hoping to work with other local businesses to get more mask donations for the jail.

“He’s passionate about donating these masks and he went through a lot of trouble to collect them and so we decided to accept them,” said Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ll utilize them and find a place for them here at the sheriff’s office.”

Cantrell said staff will try to use them for the incarcerated people who are on the kitchen and cleaning crews.