WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court announced that one of the Justice of the Peace that served part of Springdale has died.

Justice Fred Anderson served District 4 and was elected this past November. His death was announced by Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins.

Fred Anderson Justice of the Peace District 4.

It is with great sadness I come to you with news of the passing of our colleague Justice Fred Anderson. While Justice Anderson’s time on the court was short, I really appreciated his service. I will always remember him as being dedicated to his causes, and one to not shy away from hard work. An interesting note, Justice Anderson had found a particular passion and happiness in his responsibility of serving as officiant over weddings. Judge Deakins

Justice Anderson served the Springdale area that is east of Thompson Street, north of Robinson Avenue and south of Emma Avenue.

The Washington County Quorum Court has 15 elected members who serve as Justice of the Peace.