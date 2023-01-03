WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After taking his oath of office on Jan. 3, Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Washington County Lance Johnson, tendered his resignation as a member of the quorum court.

According to a press release from the Office of the Washington County Judge, Johnson submitted his resignation to County Judge Patrick Deakins.

The release says shortly after, Deakins announced that Johnson would take over as his chief of staff in his new administration.

“I am honored that Lance Johnson has agreed to serve as my chief of staff. Lance is going to bring incredible experience and expertise from both his time as a small business owner as well as his experience as justice of the peace. My family and I consider it a blessing that he is willing to take on this new challenge in serving the people of Washington County,” said Deakins.

According to the release, once the quorum court officially declares a vacancy in Johnson’s former seat, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will make an appointment to fill the vacancy.