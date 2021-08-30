Washington County justice of the peace wants more funds allocated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County justice of the peace is trying to get more American Rescue Plan funds allocated.

J.P. Jim Wilson is proposing $256 thousand go to wastewater services for the homestead subdivision in West Fork.

Beth Coger is a concerned citizen in Washington County. She wants to see more study and public comment go into where the ARP funds go.

“I see this as opening up a door,” Coger said. “We’re going to have other subdivisions and other developers, people coming to us and wanting to do the same thing. I’m not saying it’s bad, I’m just saying we need a plan.”

The proposal is going before the county services committee August 30.

Public comment will be taken afterwards.

