FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With local elections less than three weeks away, the Washington County Election Commission is making sure voters have everything necessary to cast their ballot.

Jennifer Price is the director of elections for Washington County. She says to prepare for Election Day in Washington County, they do several checks. This includes accuracy tests on voting machines.

Price says one of the main elections is the vote for the Ward 1 seat of the Fayetteville City Council. Since it is a smaller election, she says the prep work is also smaller, but it is still vital to ensure the integrity of the election.

“It’s on a smaller scale, obviously, but this election is just as important as any other election that we hold, and we take that just as seriously. And so we will follow through with all these steps. Then on Election Day, voters can go to the three locations to be able to cast their ballot,” said Price.

Price says all that’s left is to finish up last-minute projects such as getting tablets ready and setting up for early voting.

Election Day is November 14, but early voting starts is November 7-9. Voting locations for Election Day are the Washington County Courthouse, Baldwin Church of Christ or Cornerstone Church, and Genesis Church.

Early voting will only be available at the Washington County Courthouse.

For more information on voting locations or to confirm voter registration, click here.