FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is making progress on the emergency operations center that was approved in April.

The county is set to pick the construction firm for the center this week, but county judge Patrick Deakins says a budget amendment for Thursday’s quorum court meeting could affect the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the center.

If the amendment is passed more ARPA funds will be going to nonprofits in the area.

Deakins says the county is “drawing from the same well.”

“There is no question in my mind, if we are looking for the highest and best use of these dollars to both respond to the pandemic we’ve been through, but be in a great footing to serve every citizen of Washington County moving forward with any kind of emergencies. There is only one way to spend that money, and that’s with the development of an EOC,” Deakins said.

Deakins said in the past the $1 million approved was just seed funding. The entire center is estimated to cost $5.5 million. The county is looking to begin construction in the fall.