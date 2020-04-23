Washington County Morgue expanding due to the coronavirus pandemic

In this April 14, 2020, photo, head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion, stripping Fernandez of his normal duties and taking away the last chance families had of seeing their loved ones before laying them to rest. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Morgue is expanding during the coronavirus pandemic.

County Coroner Roger Morris said a new morgue is on the way so the county will now have two.

Each morgue will be able to fit up to 10 bodies.

One will be used to house people who have died of natural causes the other for those who have died from COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

“That allows us to keep the bodies separated so that we don’t contaminate a clean body going to a funeral home for embalming,” Morris said.

Morris said the new morgue is costing the county $8,700. That money is coming from the budget he’s been allotted for 2020, not the general fund.

He hopes to have the new morgue set up by Monday or Tuesday.