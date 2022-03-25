FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is no longer accepting emergency rental assistance applications as of March 25.

The assistance was for people financially impacted by COVID-19, as well as people under the poverty line as well.

Arkansas Justice Reform Collation Co-Founder Sarah Moore says some who have already been approved for assistance have yet to receive it.

“There are reoccurring daily late fees every single day,” Moore said. “And, some of those landlords are going to these households and telling them if they don’t come up with “X”-amount of money, then they will face eviction despite being approved.”

Moore also says she knew that this program was temporary and that Washington County expects its current funds will be depleted by already approved applications.