SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Economic Opportunity Agency is offering low-income households assistance with air conditioning expenses to combat the July heat.

The EOA is federally funded to assist families through their economic struggles as temperatures continue to rise. EOA’s Director of Economic Opportunity, Delia Anderson Farmer, looks forward to making a difference.

“I love helping people,” Farmer said. “I want to make sure low income families have the support and assistance they need. We’re thankful we have a program that helps residents of Washington County.”

The service begins on July 25th for anyone who is eligible and in need.

Assistance is available until September 13th or until funds run out.