WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you have a warrant for failure to appear in Washington County court, there may be a solution for you.

The county will host an “FTA Clinic” with public defenders available to discuss individual cases. No law enforcement will be present.

The clinic is happening on October 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on 224 N. East Street in Fayetteville.

Walk-ins are accepted but pre-registration is preferred. You can do so by calling the prosecutor’s office at 479-444-1570. Resources and food will be available at the Warrant Amnesty Clinic event.