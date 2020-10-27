Washington County early voting numbers by age

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington County, nearly 7,000 people made it to the polls on Monday, and today they continue to see people coming in to cast their ballots.

Jennifer Price, Washington County Director of Elections, said that there has been a steady incline of age ranges for voters this year as well as years past.

“We see a higher number of who turn out over the age of 45 and above then we do between voters the ages of 18 to 24,” Price said.

The county won’t know the full results of the age groups until after this election.

49,719 people voted so far:
18-24 -3166
25-34 -5643
35-44 -8212
45-54 – 8791
55-64 – 9696
65-74 – 9012
75 – 5199

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers