FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County rental assistance is on pause as the county waits for more funds to arrive.

The county has given out more than $9 million in rental assistance, but now has no more to give. Judge Joseph Wood said as the county waits for more funds from the U.S Treasury to arrive there will be a lag time.

Sarah Moore with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition said more needs to be done now to help families who need rental assistance in the meantime.

“We’re still in the thick of folks experiencing that hardship and there are hardworking families that due to no fault of their own the rental assistance program was paused,” Moore said.

Moore and the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition are asking county and city leaders to help fund the assistance though other means while they wait for the money to come in.

“A concern that these funds were not looked at being replenished more quickly to avoid these evictions and urge elected leaders to use all of the available tools to make sure folks don’t lose their homes,” Moore said.

The rental assistance could come as late as the end of March.