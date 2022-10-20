WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County employees are up for a pay raise next year, but what those raises could look like is still up in the air.

The quorum court decided to push back the approval of county employee salaries for 2023 Thursday night until the justices of the peace had more time to look at it.

The county judge’s pay raise model was presented to the Finance and Budget Committe meeting last week by the county’s HR director. It used Benton County employee salaries and compared them with Washington County counterparts to create new salaries. It also added on a cost-of-living adjustment.

However, Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford said she supports pay raises for county employees, but she said some employees were concerned with the equity of the pay raises.

“Immediately a lot of folks found that there were problems with the county judge’s plan in terms of new hires making more money than people who’d been working for the county for 20 years in terms of folks making more than their supervisors in some cases,” Stafford said.

A few county employees spoke in opposition to the salary plan at Thursday’s quorum court meeting. While, Judge Joesph said a lot of planning when into creating the different salaries for 2023.

“A lot of work was put into that, and they talked about the fact that it was going to be title to title because they did not have the opportunity and time to do it job description by job description,” Wood said.

Some justices of the peace said the pay raises needed to be done right and thus the quorum court needed more time to decide on the raises. The salaries and budget for 2023 is due by the end of the year.