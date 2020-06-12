Washington County prepares for absentee voting in November if necessary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is preparing to hand out 40,000 absentee ballots for the November election if necessary.

The election commission plans to buy 90,000 pieces of ballot stock in case COVID-19 forces a no-excuse absentee voting system.

Election Director Jennifer Price said it will cost the county about $10,000 and it is important to make this move now.

“Every state, every county across the country will be looking to purchase those supplies. So we think there will be a great demand for those so we want to go ahead and make sure that we have enough stock in hand,” she said.

The extra ballot stock can always be used in future elections if it does not get used this year.