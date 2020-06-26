Washington County prepares for annexation special election

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local election commission is preparing for a special election that will decide if Bethel Heights can annex into Springdale.

Only people who live within the city of Springdale and the city of Bethel Heights will have a say.

Washington County Election Commission Executive Director Jennifer Price said there will be four voting locations and a lot of safety measures will be in place.

She said voters will be given a stylus so they do not have to touch voting equipment.

Most poll workers will be behind Plexiglass, equipment will be six feet apart, and voters will need to practice social distancing.

Masks and face shields will also be provided for all poll workers. There will be a limited amount of masks for voters but they will not be required.

The election is scheduled for August 11 price said her team will use this election as a trial run ahead of the general election.

“One of the things that this August election is helping us do is focus on the polling location procedures. Making sure that we’re keeping the voters and poll workers safe at the polls but at the same time we’re also focusing on what we need to do if there is a large increase in absentee voting,” Price said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he’ll consider allowing Arkansans to vote using no-excuse absentee ballots if this health crisis continues into November.

He is expected to announce a decision on this sometime in August.