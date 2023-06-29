FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is preparing for an influx of voters.

The county’s election commission is requesting more voting machines as the population grows. Director of elections Jennifer Price says she wants to buy six new ExpressVote machines.

She’s also trying to secure two DS200 machines that scan and count the ballots. Price says these machines would minimize wait times when people vote.

“That’s what the election commission is requesting is trying to keep up with the growth in Washington County,” Price said. “Every time you turn around, you see a new subdivision being built, apartments being built. That all means voters in Washington County.”

Price says 14 of the county’s ExpressVote machines didn’t work at some point during the 2022 general election.

There are now about 146,000 registered voters in the county.