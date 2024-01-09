FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County’s road departments have been working hard to prepare for winter weather moving into the area.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins says the department is keeping a close eye on the forecast and is ready to get to work.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Deakins about some of the preparations including an “ice slicer” product they use to quickly melt anything on the roads.

“Also, we put out a lot of chips on the roads to help automobiles gain traction, we’re making sure we have all of that in our inventory so really right now it’s hurry up and wait in a lot of ways for our road department,” Deakins said.

Deakins also mentioned people should also watch the forecast and have emergency equipment in their cars such as extra blankets and water.